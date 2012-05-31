FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's April infrastructure output up 2.2 pct y/y
May 31, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

India's April infrastructure output up 2.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure sector output grew 2.2 percent in April from a year earlier, in line with the upwardly revised annual growth of 2.2 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

For the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended in March, the output rose 4.4 percent, compared with an annual rise of 6.6 percent in the previous year, data showed.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India’s industrial output. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)

