NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India plans to launch 2 trillion rupees ($32.9 billion) worth of infrastructure projects this year, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday, as the government seeks to upgrade the country’s creaking roads, railways and ports.

