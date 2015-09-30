FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Aug infrastructure output grows 2.6 pct - govt
September 30, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

India's Aug infrastructure output grows 2.6 pct - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers fasten iron rods together and erect a scaffolding to build a pillar of a metro bridge under construction, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output growth picked up in August to 2.6 percent from a year ago, mainly driven by higher cement and electricity generation, government data showed on Wednesday.

The output had grown 1.1 percent year-on-year in July.

Steel production, however, shrank an annual 5.9 percent last month, compared with a 5.6 percent growth in July.

The infrastructure sector accounts for nearly 38 percent of India’s industrial output.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

