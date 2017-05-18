FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
India IRB infrastructure trust's shares rise 2.9 pct on debut
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 3 months ago

India IRB infrastructure trust's shares rise 2.9 pct on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Shares of India's IRB InvIT Fund rose as much as 2.9 percent on their trading debut on Thursday, after the fund raised $782 million in the country's first ever infrastructure investment fund initial public offering.

IRB InvIT shares were trading 2.21 percent higher at 104.25 rupees by 0432 GMT on the National Stock Exchange, having risen to as high as 105 rupees compared with their issue price of 102 rupees.

Infrastructure investment trusts and real estate investment trusts are entities that invest in rent-yielding assets and distribute most of their income to shareholders as dividends.

The IPO was subscribed 8.6 times. Investors including Singapore government entities are anchor investors in IRB InvIT. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.