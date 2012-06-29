FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-India's May infrastructure output up 3.8 pct y/y - govt
June 29, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-India's May infrastructure output up 3.8 pct y/y - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects monthly and cumulative growth figures)

NEW DELHI, June 29 (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure sector output grew 3 .8 p ercent in May from a year earlier, faster than an upwardly revised annual growth of 3. 1 p e rcent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The output grew 3.4 percent between April and May compared with 5.0 percent in the same period a year ago.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India’s industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Matthias Williams)

