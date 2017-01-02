FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's infrastructure output growth slows to 4.9 pct in Nov y/y - govt
January 2, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 8 months ago

India's infrastructure output growth slows to 4.9 pct in Nov y/y - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 4.9 percent in November compared with 6.6 percent in the previous month as crude oil and natural gas production declined, government data showed on Monday.

For the first eight months of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2017, the output growth came in at 4.9 percent.

Electricity generation, however, grew 10.2 percent year-on-year in November, faster than a 2.8 percent rise in the previous month.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar

