A labourer loads cement bags onto an improvised motorized rickshaw at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure output grew at 3.2 percent in October, year-on-year, unchanged from September but down from 9 percent a year ago, government data showed on Monday.

Infrastructure accounts for nearly 38 percent of India’s industrial output.