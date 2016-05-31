FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India insurance regulator says nudging insurers to trade bonds
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

India insurance regulator says nudging insurers to trade bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - India’s insurance regulator is nudging insurers to trade some of its government and corporate debt, instead of holding them to maturity, said V.R. Iyer, a senior official at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India’s capital markets regulator will come out with guidelines for exchange-traded repos, said R.K. Agarwal, a senior official at the Securities and Exchange Board of India, seeking to bring more regulation to a still relatively young product in India.

Both the officials were taking part in a panel discussion on corporate bonds in Mumbai.

India has been keen to develop its debt markets, especially in corporate bonds. Insurers are among the biggest debt investors in the country.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.