India insurance regulator says nudging insurers to trade bonds

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - India’s insurance regulator is nudging insurers to trade some of its government and corporate debt, instead of holding them to maturity, said V.R. Iyer, a senior official at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India’s capital markets regulator will come out with guidelines for exchange-traded repos, said R.K. Agarwal, a senior official at the Securities and Exchange Board of India, seeking to bring more regulation to a still relatively young product in India.

Both the officials were taking part in a panel discussion on corporate bonds in Mumbai.

India has been keen to develop its debt markets, especially in corporate bonds. Insurers are among the biggest debt investors in the country.