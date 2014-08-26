FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amendments to India's Insurance Act hoped by year end - Jaitley
August 26, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Amendments to India's Insurance Act hoped by year end - Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expressed hope on Tuesday that parliament would give its approval to the amendments to the Insurance Act, permitting 49 percent foreign investment, by end December.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to push through insurance reforms were blocked last month by the opposition in parliament and the government had to agree to send the bill for consideration by a parliamentary panel. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)

