India panel recommends 49 pct cap on foreign investment in insurance
#Financials
December 10, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

India panel recommends 49 pct cap on foreign investment in insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - An Indian parliamentary committee has recommended a composite cap of 49 percent on foreign investment in insurance in a report tabled in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.

The select committee report said that the cap on foreign investment in insurance include foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investments.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his maiden budget speech in July that the “composite cap” in the insurance sector should be increased to 49 percent from the current level of 26 percent, with full Indian management and control. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

