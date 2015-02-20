FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India implements decree to raise foreign holding in insurance firms
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

India implements decree to raise foreign holding in insurance firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Indian government announced on Friday the implementation of a decision to raise foreign ownership in local insurance joint ventures to 49 percent, after it passed an executive decree in December to ease the overseas investment rule for the sector.

The decree, however, needs to be ratified by the parliament in the session that starts on Feb. 23.

British health insurer Bupa said last month it planned to raise its stake to 49 percent in an Indian joint venture, in the first instance of a foreign company raising its holding in an Indian venture after a rule change. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.