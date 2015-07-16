FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's antitrust regulator imposes $106 mln penalties on 4 state-run insurers
July 16, 2015

India's antitrust regulator imposes $106 mln penalties on 4 state-run insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - India’s antitrust regulator has imposed 6.71 billion rupees ($105.69 million) of penalties on four state-run general insurance companies over anti-competitive practices, according to an order dated July 10 on the regulator’s website.

The order alleges cartelisation by the insurance companies in rigging bids submitted in response to the tenders floated by the government of Kerala for selecting insurance service provider for a scheme.

For the full order, see (bit.ly/1K99Zt6) ($1 = 63.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
