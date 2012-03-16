FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drop in India core inflation makes case for interest rate cut -official
March 16, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 6 years ago

Drop in India core inflation makes case for interest rate cut -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 16 (Reuters) - There is a strong case for lowering interest rates in India following a significant drop in the core inflation, R. Gopalan, secretary of economic affairs in the ministry of finance, said on Friday.

India’s non-food manufactured inflation, which the central bank uses to gauge demand-driven price pressures, slowed to a 14-month low of 5.8 percent from 6.7 percent in January.

The Reserve Bank of India, which has raised rates 13 times since March 2010, and has now signalled policy easing, kept rates unchanged in its policy review on Thursday.

In his budget speech on Friday, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said the government plans to keep 2012/13 subsidies under 2 percent of GDP, and under 1.7 percent of GDP in the next three years.

For budget highlights, see: (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)

