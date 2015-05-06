FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India amends rules to speed up approvals for foreign investment proposals
May 6, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 2 years ago

India amends rules to speed up approvals for foreign investment proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 6 (Reuters) - India’s federal cabinet on Wednesday changed rules to speed up approvals for foreign investment proposals, aiming to boost inflows and make it easier for firms to do business in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Under the new rules, investments up to 30 billion rupees ($472 million) will not require the approval of the federal cabinet and can be cleared by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), the government said in a statement.

Until now, the FIPB had the authority to clear investments that were below 20 billion rupees. ($1=63.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Alison Williams)

