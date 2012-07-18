FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian companies invest more overseas in June-RBI
July 18, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Indian companies invest more overseas in June-RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian companies’ investment overseas rose in June, after falling for two straight months, with total outbound foreign direct investment at $3.53 billion, up 50.2 percent from May, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

Of the total outward FDI in June, bank guarantees continued to have the biggest portion at $3.01 billion, with $341.71 million towards equity purchases and $177.17 million in loans. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
