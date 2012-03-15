FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NEW ISSUE-Indian Overseas Bank picks banks to raise $500 mln
#Financials
March 15, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 6 years

NEW ISSUE-Indian Overseas Bank picks banks to raise $500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - State-run Indian Overseas
Bank is looking to borrow at least $500 million from
the overseas market, Chairman M. Narendra told Reuters on
Thursday.	
    At least Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, JPMorgan, RBS,
Barclays and Deutsche Bank have been mandated for the issue, he
said.	
    "We are not in a hurry to raise funds and will watch the
market for an appropriate time," Narendra said.	
    The bank is looking to raise funds through a Reg S bond,
which means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside
the United States.	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)

