Indian Oil to meet investors for possible SGD bond sale-source
October 1, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Indian Oil to meet investors for possible SGD bond sale-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - State-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp plans to meet investors in Singapore on Wednesday for a possible benchmark Singapore dollar bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The firm has picked Standard Chartered and DBS for the offshore bond sale, said the source.

Indian Oil had told Reuters last month it plans to raise US$450 million through overseas borrowing in the current financial year ending in March 2013.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam

