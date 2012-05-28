India's IOC to shut crude unit at Haldia plant in June-exec

NEW DELHI, May 28 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp., the country’s biggest refiner, plans to shut a crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) unit at Haldia plant in eastern India in June for maintenance, its head of refineries R.K. Ghosh said on Monday.

Ghosh said IOC will also shut a vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its 274,000 bpd Gujarat refinery during June-July for maintenance.

The official, however, did not specify the duration of the planned shut down at both the refinery units. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)