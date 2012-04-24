FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Oil may raise over 15 bln rupees in bond sale
April 24, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Indian Oil may raise over 15 bln rupees in bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - State-run Indian Oil Corp
 may raise 15 billion rupees ($285.50 million) or more
from its bond sale as the country's largest oil refining firm is
seeing strong demand from foreign investors, said four sources
with knowledge of the deal.	
    The firm has set a coupon cut off of 9.35 percent to raise
five-year bonds with a three-year put call, said the sources.	
    The settlement for the issue is tentatively scheduled for
April 26.	
    The bonds being sold have a "AAA" domestic rating from Fitch
for the proposed issue size of 20 billion rupees.  	
($1 = 52.5400 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

