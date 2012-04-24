Indian Oil may raise over 15 bln rupees in bond sale

MUMBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - State-run Indian Oil Corp may raise 15 billion rupees ($285.50 million) or more from its bond sale as the country's largest oil refining firm is seeing strong demand from foreign investors, said four sources with knowledge of the deal. The firm has set a coupon cut off of 9.35 percent to raise five-year bonds with a three-year put call, said the sources. The settlement for the issue is tentatively scheduled for April 26. The bonds being sold have a "AAA" domestic rating from Fitch for the proposed issue size of 20 billion rupees. ($1 = 52.5400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)