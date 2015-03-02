Indian Oil suspends official for leaking information-sources

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) , the country’s biggest refiner, has suspended its general manager for international trade for allegedly leaking confidential information to an official of a private company, several company sources told Reuters.

This comes amid a crackdown on the leak of documents from Indian government offices. Police have so far arrested more than a dozen people including private company executives and ministry officials.

State-run IOC suspended Debangshu Ray from Friday after it was found he was leaking sensitive information by phone, the sources said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. They did not identify the company.

Ray declined to comment, as did Amresh Kapoor, IOC’s executive director for corporate communications.

Acting on his promise to cut corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government last month suspended a director at Oil and Natural Gas Corp for what it called “gross misconduct while dealing with a tender”. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)