FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian Oil suspends official for leaking information-sources
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 2, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Indian Oil suspends official for leaking information-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) , the country’s biggest refiner, has suspended its general manager for international trade for allegedly leaking confidential information to an official of a private company, several company sources told Reuters.

This comes amid a crackdown on the leak of documents from Indian government offices. Police have so far arrested more than a dozen people including private company executives and ministry officials.

State-run IOC suspended Debangshu Ray from Friday after it was found he was leaking sensitive information by phone, the sources said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. They did not identify the company.

Ray declined to comment, as did Amresh Kapoor, IOC’s executive director for corporate communications.

Acting on his promise to cut corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government last month suspended a director at Oil and Natural Gas Corp for what it called “gross misconduct while dealing with a tender”. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.