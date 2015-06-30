FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India asks refiners to buy dollars, euros to settle Iran oil dues
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

India asks refiners to buy dollars, euros to settle Iran oil dues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 30 (Reuters) - India has asked refiners that owe billions of dollars to Iran for oil imports to build up dollar and euro balances to avoid downward pressure on the rupee if western powers and Tehran reach a final nuclear deal.

Local refiners owe about $6.5 billion to Iran, equivalent to 55 percent of their oil bill, after a route to pay for Iranian oil through Turkey’s Halkbank was stopped in February 2013 by western sanctions.

“The refineries may buy forex in the spot/forward market in an incremental manner so as to build up the required USD/EUR balance,” according to an oil ministry letter dated June 11 that was seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krishna Das and Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.