FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian official to visit Iran to discuss oil dues
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 22, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Indian official to visit Iran to discuss oil dues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 22 (Reuters) - India’s top financial bureaucrat will visit Iran this weekend to discuss how to pay its oil import dues, sources said on Wednesday, after Tehran struck a deal with world powers to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Finance secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will lead a delegation to Iran from July 25-27, said three sources with direct knowledge who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Indian refiners owe about $6.5 billion to the OPEC member state for oil purchases that they have been unable to settle because international payment channels were blocked by western financial sanctions. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.