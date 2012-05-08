TABLE-India ships in 34 pct less oil from Iran in April vs March

May 8 (Reuters) - India's crude oil imports from Iran declined by about 34 percent in April compared with March, deeper than expected and the first evidence of New Delhi implementing cuts in supplies from the sanctions-hit nation under annual deals that began last month. State-run buyers are at the forefront of reductions, leaving privately-owned Essar the biggest Indian client of Iran, tanker discharge data showed, just as the U.S. praised steps taken by India's refiners to back Washington's pressure on Tehran. Following are India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information available to Reuters. Volumes are in '000 barrels per day (bpd). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ April March April %chg %chg Jan-April Jan-April %chg Country 2012 2012 2011 yr/yr mth/mth 2012 2011 qtr/qtr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LATAM Brazil 0.0 99.2 69.6 -100.0 -100.0 92.2 70.0 31.7 Colombia 0.0 0.0 66.2 -100.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 -100.0 Mexico 64.7 129.0 64.7 -0.1 -49.9 80.6 64.5 24.9 Venezuela 177.5 343.1 229.2 -22.6 -48.3 221.8 192.4 15.3 TOTAL 242.2 571.3 429.7 -43.6 -57.6 394.6 351.9 12.1 ASIA Brunei 29.0 43.6 36.0 -19.4 -33.4 27.6 36.4 -24.3 Malaysia 43.4 37.6 35.5 22.1 15.4 48.7 51.0 -4.5 Australia 0.0 18.5 0.0 0.0 -100.0 9.8 16.0 -38.6 TOTAL 72.4 99.7 71.5 1.2 -27.3 86.1 103.4 -16.7 MIDDLE EAST Neutral Zone 167.0 181.6 17.0 880.2 -8.0 153.9 89.2 72.6 Oman 0.0 25.6 134.1 -100.0 -100.0 15.0 164.6 -90.9 Iran 269.4 409.1 448.7 -40.0 -34.2 404.9 325.9 24.2 Iraq 634.9 286.4 408.8 55.3 121.7 494.2 469.1 5.3 Qatar 117.2 133.9 81.5 43.8 -12.4 125.1 80.5 55.4 Kuwait 321.0 287.1 290.0 10.7 11.8 330.1 239.7 37.7 S.Arabia 547.7 708.6 544.3 0.6 -22.7 620.8 502.2 23.6 UAE 440.7 248.9 260.1 69.4 77.1 295.6 269.6 9.7 Dubai 0.0 32.3 0.0 0.0 -100.0 26.3 4.0 556.2 Yemen 68.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 32.4 24.9 29.9 TOTAL 2566.1 2313.4 2184.6 17.5 10.9 2498.4 2169.8 15.2 EUROPE Albania 5.2 4.4 0.0 0.0 18.4 2.4 0.0 0.0 TOTAL 5.2 4.4 0.0 0.0 18.4 2.4 0.0 0.0 C.I.S Azerbaijan 22.1 41.1 32.6 -32.3 -46.3 44.5 16.7 165.8 TOTAL 22.1 41.1 32.6 -32.3 -46.3 44.5 16.7 165.8 AFRICA Nigeria 354.4 336.9 446.5 -20.6 5.2 309.2 309.4 -0.1 Angola 127.2 259.2 319.7 -60.2 -50.9 138.7 194.6 -28.7 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.2 0.0 0.0 Cameroon 20.8 20.0 20.4 1.9 4.3 10.3 5.1 101.2 Congo 0.0 21.2 0.0 0.0 -100.0 16.5 4.5 -267.1 Egypt 73.5 35.5 76.7 -4.1 107.0 41.1 42.9 -4.2 Gabon 12.5 32.7 0.0 0.0 -61.7 11.5 0.0 0.0 Eq Guinea 23.2 33.9 66.2 -65.0 -31.7 19.8 41.4 -52.1 Algeria 31.3 62.4 47.7 -34.4 -49.9 28.9 27.8 3.9 Libya 62.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 15.5 21.7 -28.3 Sudan 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.2 11.0 -52.3 TOTAL 705.6 801.8 977.2 -27.8 -12.0 602.1 658.3 -8.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 3613.6 3831.7 3695.7 -2.2 -5.7 3628.1 3300.1 9.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into bpd using a conversion factor 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Annie Banerji)