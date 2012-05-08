FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India ships in 34 pct less oil from Iran in April vs March
#Middle East & North Africa
May 8, 2012

TABLE-India ships in 34 pct less oil from Iran in April vs March

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - India's crude oil imports from Iran declined by about 34 percent in April
compared with March, deeper than expected and the first evidence of New Delhi implementing cuts
in supplies from the sanctions-hit nation under annual deals that began last month.	
    State-run buyers are at the forefront of reductions, leaving privately-owned Essar the
biggest Indian client of Iran, tanker discharge data showed, just as the U.S. praised steps
taken by India's refiners to back Washington's pressure on Tehran.  	
    Following are India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge
information available to Reuters. Volumes are in '000 barrels per day (bpd). 	
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Region/      April    March    April    %chg     %chg      Jan-April    Jan-April     %chg  
 Country       2012     2012     2011   yr/yr   mth/mth       2012         2011     qtr/qtr
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 LATAM 
 Brazil          0.0    99.2     69.6   -100.0   -100.0        92.2        70.0        31.7 
 Colombia        0.0     0.0     66.2   -100.0      0.0         0.0        25.0      -100.0  
 Mexico         64.7   129.0     64.7     -0.1    -49.9        80.6        64.5        24.9
 Venezuela     177.5   343.1    229.2    -22.6    -48.3       221.8       192.4        15.3
 TOTAL         242.2   571.3    429.7    -43.6    -57.6       394.6       351.9        12.1  	
 ASIA 	
 Brunei         29.0    43.6     36.0    -19.4    -33.4        27.6        36.4       -24.3  
 Malaysia       43.4    37.6     35.5     22.1     15.4        48.7        51.0        -4.5	
 Australia       0.0    18.5      0.0      0.0   -100.0         9.8        16.0       -38.6 	
 TOTAL          72.4    99.7     71.5      1.2    -27.3        86.1       103.4       -16.7	
     
 MIDDLE EAST 
 Neutral Zone  167.0   181.6     17.0    880.2     -8.0       153.9       89.2         72.6	
 Oman            0.0    25.6    134.1   -100.0   -100.0        15.0      164.6        -90.9
 Iran          269.4   409.1    448.7    -40.0    -34.2       404.9      325.9         24.2     
    
 Iraq          634.9   286.4    408.8     55.3    121.7       494.2      469.1          5.3 	
 Qatar         117.2   133.9     81.5     43.8    -12.4       125.1       80.5         55.4   
 Kuwait        321.0   287.1    290.0     10.7     11.8       330.1      239.7         37.7
 S.Arabia      547.7   708.6    544.3      0.6    -22.7       620.8      502.2         23.6
 UAE           440.7   248.9    260.1     69.4     77.1       295.6      269.6          9.7    	
 Dubai           0.0    32.3      0.0      0.0   -100.0        26.3        4.0        556.2   
 Yemen          68.3     0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0        32.4       24.9         29.9
 TOTAL        2566.1  2313.4   2184.6     17.5     10.9      2498.4     2169.8         15.2  	
     
 EUROPE 
 Albania         5.2     4.4     0.0       0.0     18.4        2.4         0.0         0.0 
 TOTAL           5.2     4.4     0.0       0.0     18.4        2.4         0.0         0.0  	
    
 C.I.S 
 Azerbaijan     22.1    41.1    32.6     -32.3    -46.3       44.5        16.7       165.8
 TOTAL          22.1    41.1    32.6     -32.3    -46.3       44.5        16.7       165.8
 
 AFRICA 
 Nigeria       354.4   336.9    446.5    -20.6      5.2      309.2       309.4        -0.1    
 Angola        127.2   259.2    319.7    -60.2    -50.9      138.7       194.6       -28.7  
 Ivory coast     0.0     0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0        5.2         0.0         0.0    	
 Cameroon       20.8    20.0     20.4      1.9      4.3       10.3         5.1       101.2 	
 Congo           0.0    21.2      0.0      0.0   -100.0       16.5         4.5      -267.1  	
 Egypt          73.5    35.5     76.7     -4.1    107.0       41.1        42.9        -4.2   	
 Gabon          12.5    32.7      0.0      0.0    -61.7       11.5         0.0         0.0	
 Eq Guinea      23.2    33.9     66.2    -65.0    -31.7       19.8        41.4       -52.1
 Algeria        31.3    62.4     47.7    -34.4    -49.9       28.9        27.8         3.9
 Libya          62.7     0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0       15.5        21.7       -28.3
 Sudan           0.0     0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0        5.2        11.0       -52.3      
 TOTAL         705.6   801.8    977.2    -27.8    -12.0      602.1       658.3        -8.6   
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 TOTAL ALL    3613.6  3831.7   3695.7     -2.2     -5.7     3628.1      3300.1         9.9      
 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
     NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into bpd using a conversion factor 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. 	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Annie Banerji)

