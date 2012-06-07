FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India ships in 10 pct less oil from Iran in May vs April
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
June 7, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India ships in 10 pct less oil from Iran in May vs April

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - India's crude oil imports from Iran declined by about 38 percent in May
from a year ago a second month of steep cuts as they switch suppliers to cushion the impact of
new U.S. sanctions on Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme.	
    India is discussing with Washington an exemption from the sanctions, which focus on banking,
a source said last month. The United States has granted a waiver to Japan and some European
countries after "substantial" reductions in their imports.	
    For a story see: 	
  Following are India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information
seen by Reuters. Volumes are in '000 barrels per day (bpd). 	
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Region/        May     April   May     %chg       %chg      Jan-May     Jan-May     %chg  
 Country       2012     2012    2011    yr/yr     mth/mth      2012        2011     qtr/qtr
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 LATAM 
 Brazil        89.2     0.0      0.0     0.0        0.0        91.6        55.6       64.6      
 Colombia      36.4     0.0      0.0     0.0        0.0         7.4        19.9      -62.6
 Mexico       166.8    64.7     57.0   192.7      157.9        98.2        63.0       55.9	
 Venezuela    270.9   177.5    136.8    98.0       52.6       231.8       181.0       28.1
 TOTAL        563.2   242.2    193.8   190.6      132.5       429.0       319.5       34.3	
    	
 ASIA 	
 Brunei        18.3    29.0      0.0     0.0      -36.9        25.7        28.9      -11.2
 Malaysia      53.8    43.4     53.9    -0.2       24.1        49.7        51.6       -3.6	
 Australia      0.0     0.0     19.8  -100.0        0.0         7.8        16.8      -53.3	
 TOTAL         72.2    72.4     73.7    -2.1       -0.4        83.2        97.3      -14.4	
         
 MIDDLE EAST 
 Neutral Zone 163.3   167.0    205.3   -20.5       -2.2       155.8       113.0       37.9	
 Oman           0.0     0.0    172.4  -100.0        0.0        11.9       166.2      -92.8
 Iran         243.3   269.4    394.2   -38.3       -9.7       372.0       340.0        9.4
 Iraq         491.2   634.9    471.9     4.1      -22.6       493.6       469.7        5.1	
 Qatar        178.2   117.2    151.2    17.9       52.1       135.9        95.0       43.1
 Kuwait       164.1   321.0    303.3   -45.9      -48.9       296.3       252.7       17.2
 S.Arabia     583.0   547.7    472.6    23.4        6.5       613.1       496.2       23.6
 UAE          213.0   440.7    197.3     8.0      -51.7       278.8       254.8        9.4	
 Dubai          0.0     0.0     15.5    -100        0.0        21.0         6.4      228.7
 Yemen         20.7    68.3      0.0     0.0      -69.8        30.0        19.8       51.4	
 TOTAL       2056.8  2566.1   2383.8   -13.7      -19.9      2408.4      2213.7        8.8	
     
 EUROPE 
 Albania        0.0     5.2      0.0     0.0     -100.0         1.9         0.0        0.0
 TOTAL          0.0     5.2      0.0     0.0     -100.0         1.9         0.0        0.0	
    
 C.I.S 
 Azerbaijan    19.8    22.1      0.0     0.0      -10.3        39.5        13.3      196.7
 Russia        34.9     0.0      0.0     0.0        0.0         7.1         0.0        0.0	
 TOTAL         54.7    22.1      0.0     0.0      147.5        46.6        13.3      250.2	
     
 AFRICA 
 Nigeria      331.3   354.4    212.6    55.8       -6.5       313.7       289.5        8.4
 Angola       124.4   127.2     62.2   100.2       -2.2       135.8       167.4      -18.9
 Ivory coast    0.0     0.0      0.0     0.0        0.0         4.2         0.0        0.0	
 Cameroon      41.4    20.8     30.4    36.3       98.9        16.6        10.3       61.5	
 Congo         30.7     0.0      0.0     0.0        0.0        19.4         3.6      442.7	
 Egypt         70.9    73.5     35.3   100.8       -3.5        47.2        41.3       14.1	
 Gabon         76.9    12.5      0.0     0.0      513.8        24.8         0.0        0.0	
 Eq Guinea      0.0    23.2      0.0     0.0     -100.0        15.8        32.9      -52.0 	
 Algeria        0.0    31.3     52.7  -100.0     -100.0        23.0        32.9      -30.2
 Libya         62.6    62.7      0.0     0.0       -0.2        25.1        17.2       46.0
 Sudan          0.0     0.0      0.0     0.0        0.0         4.2         8.8      -52.2
 TOTAL        738.2   705.6    393.3    87.7        4.6       629.8       603.9        4.3
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 TOTAL ALL   3485.1  3613.6   3044.6    14.5       -3.6      3598.9      3247.7       10.8
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
     NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into bpd using a conversion factor 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. 	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Compiled by Annie Banerji; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.