TABLE-India imports 40.4 pct less oil from Iran in July y/y-data
#Middle East & North Africa
August 21, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-India imports 40.4 pct less oil from Iran in July y/y-data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - India's oil shipments from Iran fell by more than 40 percent in July from
June and a year ago, as imports by Tehran's biggest local client MRPL were hit by a shortage of
ships and insurance cover caused by European Union sanctions.
    The U.S. and EU sanctions that took full effect on July 1 target Iran's nuclear programme
which the West says is aimed at making weapons, but the Islamic Republic denies that.
    India shipped in 201,900 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran in July compared with
346,600 bpd in June and about 338,900 bpd in July 2011, trade data made available to Reuters
showed on Tuesday.
    For a story, see 
    Here are India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information
seen by Reuters. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 barrels per day (bpd).
       
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------          
                                                             
 Region/       July      June     %chg      July     %chg    Jan-July  Jan-July   %chg
 Country       2012      2012   mth/mth     2011    yr/yr     2012       2011    yr/yr
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 LATAM
 Brazil        64.22    173.83   -63.06     68.05    -5.64     99.20     58.74    68.87
 Colombia       0.00     36.32  -100.00      0.00      --      10.41     14.15   -26.41
 Mexico        69.58      0.00     --       69.70    -0.17     80.19     55.06    45.65
 Venezuela    406.07    348.74    16.44    236.90    71.41    273.64    173.48    57.74
 TOTAL        539.87    558.89    -3.40    374.65    44.10    463.45    301.43    53.75
  
 ASIA
 Brunei        18.09     37.34   -51.56     36.26   -50.13     26.21     31.44   -16.63
 Malaysia      35.48     38.07    -6.79     52.51   -32.43     46.02     54.99   -16.32
 Australia      0.00      0.00      --       0.00      --       5.59     14.84   -62.36
 TOTAL         53.57     75.41   -28.96     88.78   -39.66     77.81    101.27    23.16
  
 MEAST
 Neutral zone 176.24    182.44    -3.40     71.12   147.83    162.55    111.05    46.38
 Oman           0.00     38.78  -100.00     32.73  -100.00     13.97    123.17   -88.66
 Iran         201.86    346.57   -41.76    338.86   -40.43    343.62    351.67    -2.29
 Iraq         361.83    308.35    17.34    440.12   -17.79    448.32    464.31    -3.44
 Qatar        147.42    160.28    -8.02    150.71    -2.18    141.01    112.46    25.39
 Kuwait       223.18    323.42   -30.99    206.75     7.94    289.45    237.84    21.70
 S. Arabia    450.08    463.30    -2.85    548.21   -17.90    568.30    500.15    13.62
 UAE          379.01    223.21    69.80    369.24     2.65    285.55    271.37     5.23
 Dubai          0.00      0.00      --      16.25  -100.00     14.97      6.92   116.25
 Yemen          0.00      0.00      --       0.00      --      21.41     16.94    26.38
 TOTAL       1939.62   2046.35    -5.22   2173.99   -10.78   2289.15   2195.89     4.25
 
 EUROPE
 Albania        4.85      0.00      --       0.00      --       2.07      0.00      --
 TOTAL          4.85      0.00      --       0.00      --       2.07      0.00      --
            
 C.I.S.
 Azerbaijan    33.10     55.26   -40.10     39.56   -16.33     40.75     15.25   167.1
 Russia         0.00      0.00      --       0.00      --       5.07      0.00      --
 TOTAL         33.10     55.26   -40.10     39.56   -16.33     45.83     15.25   200.41
  
 AFRICA
 Nigeria      449.73    263.57    70.63    328.50    36.90    326.46    280.84    16.24
 Angola        62.56    233.90   -73.25    253.38   -75.31    138.98    186.80   -25.60
 Ivory coast    0.00      0.00      --       0.00      --       2.97      0.00      --
 Cameroon      20.26      0.00      --      20.72    -2.21     14.81     10.36    42.94
 Congo         30.72     31.78    -3.34      0.00      --      22.80      2.55   794.87
 Egypt         35.58     36.75    -3.17     71.82   -50.46     44.02     47.97    -8.23
 Gabon         37.89     23.48    61.36      0.00      --      26.53      0.00      --
 Sudan          0.00      0.00      --      19.55  -100.00      2.98      9.09   -67.20
 Eq Guinea     52.33     51.17     2.26     32.73    59.87     26.08     32.75   -20.34
 Algeria        0.00      0.00      --      22.61  -100.00     16.41     31.58   -48.04
 Libya          9.99     34.13   -70.74      0.00      --      24.19     12.26    97.32
 TOTAL        699.06    674.79     3.60    749.31    -6.71    646.23    614.20     5.22
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 TOTAL ALL   3270.08   3410.69    -4.12   3426.29    -4.56   3524.55   3228.05     9.19
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into bpd using a conversion factor 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
