FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India plans to pay $1.65 bln Iran oil dues via UAE cbank -sources
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

India plans to pay $1.65 bln Iran oil dues via UAE cbank -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* RBI to buy dollars from authorised dealers to pay UAE c.bank - sources

* UAE c.bank to remit dirhams to Iran’s central bank

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, June 18 (Reuters) - India plans to clear some pending oil payments to Iran through the United Arab Emirates central bank, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, under an interim nuclear deal that has allowed Tehran access to $4.2 billion in blocked funds globally.

Iran and six world powers re-launched talks on Tuesday to try to salvage a deal on Tehran’s nuclear activity by a July 20 deadline.

Iran’s earlier request to repatriate $1.65 billion in Omani Rials through Bank Muscat proved not to be workable. It was not known why that channel was not utilized.

Under the proposed new arrangement, the Reserve Bank of India would buy the dollars from authorised currency dealers, instead of the Indian oil buyers tapping the currency market, the sources said. No immediate comment was available from the RBI. The UAE central bank would then remit the funds to Iran in dirhams, the sources said.

The UAE central bank and the U.S. Treasury department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.