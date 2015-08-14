Iran welcomes India private investment for Chabahar port project

India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) and her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif fold their hands in a traditional Indian greeting before their meeting in New Delhi, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Iran is open to Indian private companies investing in the development of Chabahar port, its foreign minister said on Friday.

“We both, India and Iran, are eager to engage in this. I believe sooner rather than later we will start serious work,” Javad Zarif told reporters in New Delhi, adding that the two countries have an agreement in place.

India and Iran had signed a deal in May to develop the Chabahar port in southeast Iran.