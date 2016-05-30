FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's RBI caps refiners' dollar buying to settle Iran dues - sources
May 30, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

India's RBI caps refiners' dollar buying to settle Iran dues - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India wants refiners to restrict dollar buying to $500 million a week to clear their oil dues to Iran in order to avoid downward pressure on the rupee currency, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Refiners that owed about $6.5 billion to Iran have so far cleared $770 million in euros for Iran through Turkey’s Halkbank . State-run Union Bank of India facilitated the payments to National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC). (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editin by Douglas Busvine)

