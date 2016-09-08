FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's IRB Infra files for $650 mln IPO for investment unit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

India's IRB Infra files for $650 mln IPO for investment unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India's IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd said it has filed an application for an initial public offering of its infrastructure investment trust to raise up to 43 billion rupees ($647.20 million).

The IPO would be India's first listing of an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) unveiled in 2014 rules that provided a regulatory framework to set up and list these structures.

The IRB InvIT Fund would seek to raise the funds through the sale of existing and new shares in the fund, IRB Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

InvITs allow infrastructure developers to offer returns to investors from their assets, but questions about taxation and regulations have led to a slow adoption in India.

$1 = 66.4400 Indian rupees Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.