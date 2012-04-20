FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's top court partially allows iron ore mining in Karnataka
#Basic Materials
April 20, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

India's top court partially allows iron ore mining in Karnataka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court has allowed restarting of mining in category A iron ore mines, or those of more than 50 hectares, in southern Karnataka state after their environmental plans are approved, a lawyer said on Friday.

So far, only state-run NMDC is allowed to mine up to 1 million tonne per month.

Last week, the top court had asked companies in Karnataka state to push ahead with land clean-up.

In 2011, the Supreme Court banned iron ore mining in three districts of Karnataka citing environmental concerns, and asked a federal government body to carry out an environmental impact assessment. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

