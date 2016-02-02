FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mines ministry proposes scrapping export tax on iron ore from Goa
February 2, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Mines ministry proposes scrapping export tax on iron ore from Goa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows the open pit of Sesa Sterlite iron ore mine in Codli village in Goa December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Das/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s mines ministry has written to the finance ministry to propose scrapping a 10 percent export duty on low-quality iron ore from Goa state, an official said, as miners urge the government to help boost sales amid a sharp fall in prices.

Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar told Reuters he wrote to the finance ministry about two weeks ago, but they are yet to get back. Goa is known for low-grade ore used mainly by Chinese steel mills.

A finance ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached for comments.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

