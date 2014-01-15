FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India extends telecoms gear quota for state-run ITI; shares jump
#Communications Equipment
January 15, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

India extends telecoms gear quota for state-run ITI; shares jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - India’s cabinet has extended until September a requirement for its two state telecommunication carriers to buy part of their equipment from state-run telecoms gear maker ITI Ltd, sending the company’s shares as much as 13 percent higher.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd -- the two state carriers -- will have to reserve 20 percent of their network rollout contracts for ITI, a government statement said, in a move aimed to prop up the money-losing gear maker.

For products made by ITI, the two carriers must buy at least 30 percent of their requirement from the company.

“This will enable ITI to survive in the competitive environment,” the statement issued after a meeting of the cabinet said.

Most of India’s telecommunication gear are sourced from foreign manufacturers given the limited local manufacturing capability.

By 0908 GMT, ITI shares were trading 6.7 percent higher at 16.85 rupees in a Mumbai market that was up 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)

