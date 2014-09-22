Indian finance minister back in hospital for check-up

NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has returned to hospital for a check-up after an operation to treat his diabetes, his doctor said on Monday, adding that the minister was doing well and should leave soon.

Jaitley had to skip a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations in Australia last weekend after gastric bypass surgery to treat weight gain he has suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

The 61-year-old lawyer, who also holds the defence portfolio in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four-month-old government, cancelled a public engagement on Monday and returned to the New Delhi hospital where he stayed for 10 days this month.

Although Jaitley has made no secret of his condition, his longer-than-expected stay following the minimally-invasive procedure has led commentators to question whether he was well enough to run two key ministries.

Government sources say his absence has delayed some cabinet decisions, such as a move to reduce the state’s majority share holdings in oil company ONGC, Coal India and power firm NHPC.

Jaitley checked in to the Max Institute private hospital on Sunday night for a routine post-operative examination, his doctor Pardeep Chowbey told Reuters, adding that he was expected to leave hospital either later on Monday or on Tuesday.

“His condition is absolutely normal. His kidneys are doing well and weight is 101 kg (222 pounds), down from 118 kg before the surgery,” Chowbey said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)