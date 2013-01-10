RPT-India's NSE, Japan's JPX aim to launch Nifty futures trading in Osaka

(Repeats to add coding)

MUMBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India’s National Stock Exchange and Japan Exchange Group signed a letter of intent to lay the groundwork for the launch of yen-denominated Nifty index futures trading on the Osaka Securities Exchange, the bourse operators said in a statement on Thursday.

The two exchanges will make preparations for the listing of S&P CNX Nifty futures by March 2014, when OSE is expected to finish its derivatives markets integration with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the statement said. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)