FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India's NSE, Japan's JPX aim to launch Nifty futures trading in Osaka
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-India's NSE, Japan's JPX aim to launch Nifty futures trading in Osaka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add coding)

MUMBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India’s National Stock Exchange and Japan Exchange Group signed a letter of intent to lay the groundwork for the launch of yen-denominated Nifty index futures trading on the Osaka Securities Exchange, the bourse operators said in a statement on Thursday.

The two exchanges will make preparations for the listing of S&P CNX Nifty futures by March 2014, when OSE is expected to finish its derivatives markets integration with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the statement said. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.