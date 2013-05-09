FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jet set to order over 100 planes at airshow-consultancy
May 9, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

India's Jet set to order over 100 planes at airshow-consultancy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 9 (Reuters) - India’s Jet Airways is expected to order more than 100 planes from Boeing Co and Airbus at the Paris Airshow next month, a leading aviation consultancy said.

The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said in a report it understood Jet has already confirmed an order for 50 737-MAX planes together with up to 10 777-300ERS from Boeing.

CAPA said it expected a further order of 50 Airbus A320neo planes to be used by Jet’s low-cost unit.

A spokeswoman for Jet Airways, which recently agreed to sell a 24 percent stake to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad in a $380 million deal, was not immediately available for a comment.

There has been speculation for months of a 100-plane order by Jet, but so far the deal, which would be worth some $10 billion at list prices, remains unconfirmed.

