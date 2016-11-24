* JSW in talks with government ministries - sources
* JSW interviewing CEO candidates for car division- source
* Details to be worked out when CEO joins, likely by next FY
* JSW's biggest hurdles would be high costs, electricity
shortages
By Neha Dasgupta and Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 Indian billionaire Sajjan
Jindal's steel-to-power JSW Group plans to diversify into
electric car manufacturing, two sources told Reuters, as Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government boosts support for
non-polluting vehicles.
Electric vehicles that use expensive batteries have failed
to take off in cost-conscious and power-deficient India, despite
enjoying incentives like low taxes from the government that has
set a goal of raising the number of such vehicles to up to 7
million units by 2020, from just around 20,000 now.
But debt-laden JSW believes government help - as promised by
Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on a visit to U.S. electric car
maker Tesla Motors' factory near California this year -
and its own supply of steel can make its cars more competitive,
said one of the sources with knowledge of the matter.
Mahindra and Mahindra is the only Indian firm that
makes electric cars, but sales have been softer than expected.
JSW's electric car plans have been endorsed by Gadkari, said
the source. Gadkari, in his U.S. visit, offered to help Tesla
set up plants in India and seek local partners, according to a
statement from his ministry.
Gadkari could not be reached for comment.
Another source close to JSW said the company was "aiming for
technology like Tesla" but declined to say if a tie-up with the
U.S. carmaker was on the cards. Tesla could not be reached for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
JSW has already set up a team of around eight officials
working on the car project for the past few months, and Jindal
has interviewed a handful of Indian-born automobile executives
to head the division, including one official with Nissan
in Japan, said the first source.
The CEO of the division is likely to start in the next
fiscal year and further details will be worked out after that,
according to the source.
"JSW wants to become a diversified player like the Tatas,"
the source said, referring to the $100-billion steel-to-software
Tata empire . "For Jindal this is a serious
business. Money is not an issue."
Seshagiri Rao, finance head of the JSW Group that is one of
India's most indebted conglomerates, said he did "not want to
comment at this stage".
The second source said JSW had also been talking to
officials at the heavy industries ministry about setting up
charging stations across the country.
It is not clear if JSW plans to build the charging points,
but the ministry says on its website that it could spend around
$2 billion by 2020 to increase the penetration of electric
vehicles, including by "promoting charging infrastructure".
An official at the ministry, who did not want to be named,
confirmed that JSW had discussed the plans with it although no
final proposal had been made yet.
Experts say it will be difficult for any new company to
crack the Indian electric car market.
"I don't understand how a new player coming into a market
seen as insensitive to the environment can make profits in that
trade," said Anil Sharma, principal analyst at consultant IHS
Automotive, calling such a move an "audacious attempt".
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Krishna N. Das, additional
reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Himani Sarkar)