India's JSW Steel expects higher sales in FY13
#Basic Materials
May 14, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

India's JSW Steel expects higher sales in FY13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - JSW Steel, India’s No. 3 steelmaker, expects sales and production to rise for the fiscal year that started in April, Chairman Sajjan Jindal told reporters.

The company expects to sell 9 million tonnes of steel in the current fiscal year, compared with 7.8 million tonnes in 2011/12. Production is expected to rise to 8.5 million tonnes this fiscal year compared with 7.5 million tonnes a year ago.

Earlier on Monday, JSW reported net profit of 7.7 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 2012 compared with 7.94 billion rupees a year ago. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

