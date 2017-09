Aug 8 (Reuters) - India’s Jubilant Life Sciences said late on Wednesday its new drug aimed at treating prostate cancer is expected to enter clinical trials by the end of this year in the United States.

U.S.-based Endo Pharmaceuticals and Jubilant’s Bangalore unit are jointly developing the drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the filing for this investigational new drug application, Jubilant said in a statement.