FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Just Dial files for IPO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 22, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

India's Just Dial files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian directory services provider Just Dial Ltd said on Wednesday it has filed fresh regulatory papers for an initial public offer (IPO), after earlier shelving a public offer.

Just Dial plans to sell 9.55 million shares in the IPO, it said in a statement. The Indian units of Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the book running lead managers to the offer, it said.

Just Dial had first filed papers with the regulators for an IPO in August last year and was seen raising about $80 million. The offering was shelved due to a sharp fall in the markets that affected appetite for new shares. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.