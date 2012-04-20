FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's KEC seeks partners for south-east Asia
April 20, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

India's KEC seeks partners for south-east Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian project contractor KEC International is looking for partners to help it increase its orders from south-east Asia in the current financial year, its CEO said on Friday.

International markets constitute nearly half of the Mumbai-based company’s 85-billion-rupee order book ($1.6 billion), while projects from south-east Asian countries account for less than 1 percent.

“We will be tying up with the local parties, (we are) working out some strategies...so that we can be more successful in this region,” Ramesh Chandak said by telephone.

He declined to give specific details on potential partners or a time frame.

KEC plans to book 2-3 percent of its total orders from south-east Asia in the fiscal 2012/13 that started in April, he said.

In 2010, it bought U.S.-based SAE Towers Holdings LLC, which has its plants in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, for better access to American markets.

Earlier on Friday, KEC said it won orders worth 14.16 billion rupees from various countries, including the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

Shares of the company, which commissions projects in power transmission and distribution, water, railways and telecom, closed up 0.94 percent at 64.50 rupees.

$1=52.11 Indian Rupees Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

