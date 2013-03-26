FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India regulator paves way for return of leased Kingfisher planes
March 26, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

India regulator paves way for return of leased Kingfisher planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 26 (Reuters) - India’s aviation regulator said it has deregistered 15 aircraft operated by Kingfisher Airlines, paving the way for global leasing companies to take them back and easing worries that the dispute might hurt purchases by other Indian carriers.

Arun Mishra, director general of civil aviation, also said the regulator would meet tax officials and airport operators on Tuesday to discuss issues related to other planes leased by Kingfisher, whose aircraft have been grounded for months by a cash crunch.

Aircraft lessor International Lease Finance Corp said on Monday it had successfully removed one of six aircraft stranded in India by the dispute over the suspension of operations at Kingfisher Airlines.

Kingfisher has another 15 leased planes, besides 10 it owns, said V P Agrawal, chairman of the Airports Authority of India. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Ranjit Gangadharan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

