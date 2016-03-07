REFILE-India tribunal halts Diageo's $75 mln payment to liquor baron Mallya

(Corrects spelling of Vijay in first paragraph)

BENGALURU, March 7 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal has temporarily halted a $75 million settlement due to be paid by spirits giant Diageo Plc to liquor baron Vijay Mallya, after he resigned as chairman of Diageo unit United Spirits .

The court ruled in favour of a group of creditor banks, owed money by Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, and who had argued they had the ‘first right’ to that money.

Kingfisher, which stopped flying more than three years ago, had $1.4 billion in debts as of September 2013, according to corporate filings from the time.

Mallya said in a statement on Sunday that he was in talks with banks for a one-time settlement of Kingfisher’s debt, adding that he had no plans to run away from his creditors. ($1 = 67.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis and Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and David Evans)