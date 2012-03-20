FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kingfisher CEO: submitted new flight plan to regulator
March 20, 2012

India's Kingfisher CEO: submitted new flight plan to regulator

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines has submitted a new flight plan to the country’s aviation regulator and will operate up to 125 daily local flights with 20 planes, Chief Executive Sanjay Aggarwal said on Tuesday.

Kingfisher, which is scrambling to raise funds as banks have refused to lend the debt-laden carrier more for day-to-day operations, will discontinue all international operations by April 10, Aggarwal said after a meeting with the regulator. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)

