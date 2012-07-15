FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kingfisher says flights resume
July 15, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

India's Kingfisher says flights resume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - India’s debt-crippled Kingfisher Airlines’ scheduled flights will operate normally with immediate effect, the company said in a statement late on Saturday.

The firm had to cancel its 41 scheduled flights on Saturday, after some staff did not report for work in response to the company failing to pay their salaries.

The airline is under immense pressure from lenders to work out a turnaround plan. Kingfisher has never made a profit. Its share of India’s domestic airline industry fallen from second to last among the six big carriers after it was forced to ground most of its fleet. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

