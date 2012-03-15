FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kingfisher to have full recovery plan in 2-3 days-chair
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 6 years

India's Kingfisher to have full recovery plan in 2-3 days-chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - India’s cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines will have a full recovery plan in place in 2-3 days, chairman Vijay Mallya said on Thursday.

One foreign airline and two non-airline foreign investors are interested in buying stake in the Indian carrier, Mallya told reporters after a meeting with the debt-laden airline’s pilots, who have been protesting against delayed salaries.

The airline has slashed its flights per day to 101 from 370 in September after several pilots refused to report to work and a suspension by global industry body IATA from its settlement system restricted bookings through overseas agents.

The carrier needs at least $500 million immediately to keep flying and $800 million to return to full operations, according to the Centre for Asia-Pacific Aviation (CAPA), an industry consultancy. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)

