Kingfisher banks to sell properties, give 15 days for plan-banker

July 5 (Reuters) - Lenders to India’s Kingfisher Airlines expect to recover about 1.35 billion rupees ($24.79 million) by selling properties in Mumbai and Goa and gave the airline 15 days to come up with ‘concrete steps’ to improve operations, a senior executive at State Bank of India told Reuters.

SBI is the leader of a consortium of lenders to the embattled airline, which has $1.4 billion in debt. The banker, who declined to be named, was speaking after a meeting on Thursday between the airline and its lenders.

Kingfisher officials could not immediately be reached for comment.