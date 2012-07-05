FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kingfisher banks to sell properties, give 15 days for plan-banker
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Kingfisher banks to sell properties, give 15 days for plan-banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Lenders to India’s Kingfisher Airlines expect to recover about 1.35 billion rupees ($24.79 million) by selling properties in Mumbai and Goa and gave the airline 15 days to come up with ‘concrete steps’ to improve operations, a senior executive at State Bank of India told Reuters.

SBI is the leader of a consortium of lenders to the embattled airline, which has $1.4 billion in debt. The banker, who declined to be named, was speaking after a meeting on Thursday between the airline and its lenders.

Kingfisher officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

$1 = 54.4500 Indian rupees Reporting by Swati Pandey; Additional reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Tony Munroe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.