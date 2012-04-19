FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India's Kingfisher says begins jet fuel import process
April 19, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

RPT-India's Kingfisher says begins jet fuel import process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)

April 19 (Reuters) - India’s Kingfisher Airlines has begun the process of importing aviation fuel, the company said, in a move that could help the cash-strapped carrier bring down its fuel bill.

“Kingfisher Airlines has received authorisation from the Director General of Foreign Trade for the import of aviation turbine fuel on 11th April, 2012 and we are taking active steps to initiate the process of ATF (aviation turbine fuel) import,” the company said in a statement.

India in February formally allowed local airlines to import jet fuel directly, in a bid to bring down costs for carriers in a country where the fuel is more than 50 percent costlier than the global average, mostly due to local taxes.

Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

