FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India regulator says Kingfisher reneged on recovery plan
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 6 years

India regulator says Kingfisher reneged on recovery plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hyderabad, INDIA, March 14 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Airlines failed to stick to its agreed recovery plan, the head of India’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday, adding the current situation at the debt-laden carrier cannot be allowed to continue for long.

Kingfisher submitted a plan to turn around its loss-making operations to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in January.

Cash-strapped Kingfisher said on Wednesday it will cut back its overseas flights as the troubled carrier looks to slash costs and attract funding from wary bankers and sceptical investors. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.