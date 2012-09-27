India's NSE asks Kingfisher for information on stake sale

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it has written to Kingfisher Airlines seeking information on media reports that the debt-laden carrier is in talks with foreign airlines and local investors to sell a stake.

Kingfisher’s billionaire chairman Vijay Mallya told shareholders on Wednesday he was in talks with foreign carriers for investments, reiterating comments he has made over the past year without any concrete developments.

Cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines has grounded most of its fleet and has fallen from second place in terms of domestic market share to last among India’s six main carriers.

However, the airline’s share price has soared in the past month and a half on hopes of a revival, gaining close to 150 percent after hitting a life-time low of 7.05 rupees on Aug. 13.

“The Exchange, in order to verify the accuracy or otherwise of the information reported in the media and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, had written to the company,” the NSE said in a statement on Thursday.

The exchange is still awaiting a reply from Kingfisher, it said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)