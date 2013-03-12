FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Kotak says raises $90 mln in infra fund
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 5 years

India's Kotak says raises $90 mln in infra fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank has raised about $90 million for a dedicated fund to invest in infrastructure sector, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fund, Core Infrastructure India Fund Pte Ltd, will invest in companies engaged in industries like power generation and transmission, transportation, water treatment and supply, waste management and gas transmission in India, Kotak said.

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, Japan Bank for International Co-operation are the other main investors, in addition to Kotak Group, the statement said. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.