India's Kotak says raises $90 mln in infra fund

MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank has raised about $90 million for a dedicated fund to invest in infrastructure sector, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fund, Core Infrastructure India Fund Pte Ltd, will invest in companies engaged in industries like power generation and transmission, transportation, water treatment and supply, waste management and gas transmission in India, Kotak said.

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, Japan Bank for International Co-operation are the other main investors, in addition to Kotak Group, the statement said. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)